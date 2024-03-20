Xremma in
Future of AI
Curious question that I just thought of, everyone paints this picture that AI is gonna he wiping out many job markets, as well as majoring in AI will be beneficial for the future. While I agree with these statements, are the realistic in the time frame of 5-10 years? I want to assume that as AI begins advancing more and more, there would be government regulations and other things in place that may impede its progress and development?
1
854
Sort by:
nullmindSoftware Engineer
government regulations cannot truly impede AI advancement… not that I can imagine anyway. AI is essentially thought and government cannot control thought. Government essentially cannot control what you do with hardware that you own especially if you are not affecting anyone with it. Even if they wanted to, it would be quite in the realm of “possible” that people “advance AI” under the radar (by not being public about it). Then once you release something open source, it can’t really be contained. my 2 cents.
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,523