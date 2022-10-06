18h yGTVD3 in
What rewards and recognition matter most to you?
j308jharperSoftware Engineer
Give me comp or give me stock. I don't want snacks because I'm not going to the office
dJCe2invby4Project Manager at AgileThought
rto mandates are not going to last when talent is being sourced from all overseas. If the govt loosens the restrictions on visas (which could happen in the next 5-10 years) the workplace is going to look a lot different than what many managers are used to.
