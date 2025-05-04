n0tduck1e in  
Cybersecurity Analyst  

Poll

Go down 2 levels to join google ?

I recently interviewed at google cloud. They offered me L4. I think they interviewed me for L3 - L4 band based on YOE (3 years). According to recruiter i did good on all rounds and didn't require HC 

I am L6 at current job, its a non fang company but still reputable.

The offer at google has pay bump of 8% on my base comp and total increase including stock would be 25%

The job interviewed for at google got head count cut then i matched with a different team (cloud). I asked if i can interview for L5 she said this role might close up soon and L5 would require 2 more rounds.

Should i take the offer or insist on L5 interview and risk the position till later this year ?

blueblue99Software Engineer a day ago
If you’re getting a pay bump going down 2 levels then you’re not really a 6 bro. Also 3 YOE?

Just take the offer
