Go down 2 levels to join google ?

Poll

I recently interviewed at google cloud. They offered me L4. I think they interviewed me for L3 - L4 band based on YOE (3 years). According to recruiter i did good on all rounds and didn't require HC





I am L6 at current job, its a non fang company but still reputable.





The offer at google has pay bump of 8% on my base comp and total increase including stock would be 25%





The job interviewed for at google got head count cut then i matched with a different team (cloud). I asked if i can interview for L5 she said this role might close up soon and L5 would require 2 more rounds.





Should i take the offer or insist on L5 interview and risk the position till later this year ?