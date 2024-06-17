How to get contacted by employers/recruiters more frequently?

I will spend a few hours every week adjusting different copies of my resume to match jobs, finding interesting jobs either on Levels or on LinkedIn and applying to a lot of them, but I hardly ever hear back from anyone. I'm a full stack engineer with around 4 years experience and am not sure what should be done differently to increase how often I'm reached out to. I've been in my current role for about a year and 2 months, and while it pays a little under market, is very comfortable and is fully remote, so I can afford to be picky with positions that are also remote/pay significantly more. I've only had a few calls that lead to any sort of interview, and one interview that lead to an offer in the past 6 months, and while it paid better it also required a long commute and was fully in person. If anyone has advice I'd be happy to hear it.