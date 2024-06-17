sampleauto in  
Full Stack  

How to get contacted by employers/recruiters more frequently?

I will spend a few hours every week adjusting different copies of my resume to match jobs, finding interesting jobs either on Levels or on LinkedIn and applying to a lot of them, but I hardly ever hear back from anyone. I'm a full stack engineer with around 4 years experience and am not sure what should be done differently to increase how often I'm reached out to. I've been in my current role for about a year and 2 months, and while it pays a little under market, is very comfortable and is fully remote, so I can afford to be picky with positions that are also remote/pay significantly more. I've only had a few calls that lead to any sort of interview, and one interview that lead to an offer in the past 6 months, and while it paid better it also required a long commute and was fully in person. If anyone has advice I'd be happy to hear it.

2
1457
Sort by:
PaperPlanesProduct Manager  
Unfortunately, that's just kind of the market nowadays. You might be able to improve your resume and linkedin profile to attract more eyes, but there are so many mid-level SWEs out there looking for work now that it's hard to stand apart from the crowd too much.
1
sampleautoFull Stack  
Yeah I'm about to start my masters in CS so maybe that will help me stand out, but I'm not sure how anyone gets a job in this market nowadays. Either connections or full-time applying on company websites or something is what comes to mind.

About

Public

Software Engineer

Members

80,483