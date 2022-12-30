reddoy in
Getting internships is brutal
Im from a big state school and I have been grinding cold reaching out to employees trying to learn about their jobs and get referrals. Ive gotten a few referrals but then got denied on my application. If anyone knows of any companies I should apply for or any site to look to boost my chances please let me know.
johndoedoe
ASU, intl student, 200+ application and I just got PayPal offer. Keep applying! Good luck!
reddoy
congrats. Did you reach out to recruiters for every app?
