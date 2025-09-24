vick1508 in
How's Atlassian's Team match process for P50 MLE in USA
Got recruiter's email saying that I've got through hiring committee for P50 level. Looks like recruiter will start the team match process.
Can any one share how does the team match process works or how long does it take?
4
858
Sort by:
chuuj615Product Manager at Amazon
Only advice I'd give is to stay proactive on keeping up with your recruiter. Team match process is always the most nerve-wracking part considering all you can do is just wait. Make sure to keep up with them!
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
833,189