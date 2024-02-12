kretem45 in
Are we moving towards freelancer/b2b market?
I created several assumptions:
- Companies want to lay off easier whenever needed, with actual work contracts this is much more difficult (especially in Europe). B2B contract are done between companies so worker protections do not apply (unless you want to play with lawyers, most people do not).
- ML developments are already increasing productivity of individuals, and with growing parameters count, robotization, this can lead to mass disruptions in the job market. So the need of 9-5 employees won't be necessary and hiring a freelancer from time to time seems more viable.
- Demand of remote possibilities can also be a factor to switching to a B2B contract (for whatever reason - I have seen it first hand in company I work at)
1
2157
Sort by:
MachPhiveTechnical Program Manager
Pretty interesting thought, I could definitely see it becoming a bit more common in Europe, but in the US, there's minimal worker protections so there's actually no issue with mass layoffs of contractors or even full time employees, so there's no huge benefit to going B2B
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,523