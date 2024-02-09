anonguy in
SWE at a sports organization
Hello, I am currently looking for a full time new graduate SWE role, I’ve had extensive experience working within sports organizations at my university and would love to hear from anyone who can point me in the right direction! I’ve had SWE experience as well! I know that the MLB has been invested in Software for a little while. Any help would greatly be appreciated!
Software Engineering Manager
I used to work at vendor that provided hardware and software for sports teams. I got to meet some athletes that I never would’ve met otherwise. It was a decent job, but all the sports jobs I’ve seen tended to pay lower than jobs elsewhere that required equivalent skills. There are many people that are so enamored with sports that they are willing to do jobs for lower pay than what they’d normally make. We hired roughly half of our devs right out of school, but they had done internships with us.
anonguy
Totally get that, only reason I am asking in terms of sports orgs is my vast experience in working for my uni’s athletic department and also working for private athletic organizations. I appreciate that insight!
