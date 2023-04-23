19g617l1l7l3li in
Switching from Design to Product Mgmt
Hi,
I've been thinking to switch from doing product design (leadership) to Product Management. I recently finished the AI Product Managment course offered by Duke University Pratt School of Eng; my Master thesis topic was focusing around AI-Driven applications. What advice would you have or tips to switch tract to Product leadership? Thank you.
KingGeekSoftware Engineering Manager
Take a certification like the CSPO, and digest some more information like books or a quick course just to get a little more lingo and comfortability when interviewing. Restructure your resume to make it more like a PO track one, and connect with a couple of mentors doing what you want to do.
