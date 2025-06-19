Stripe Interview Experience - No offer, feeling gatekept-not sure how helpful this post is but wanted to vent too

Full Stack Engineer Role

Currently ~6 years of experience





Finished full onsite with stripe - 5.5 hours - no offer

5 stages:

Programming Exercise Interview [Functional] - aced, no feedback





Integration Interview [Functional] - aced, no feedback - I remember the interviewer mentioned that I've gotten farther than any other person they've seen so far.





Bug Squash Interview [Functional] - aced, no feedback





UI Elements [Functional] - did well solved complete problem - feedback included needing more thoughtful testing (needed to be prompted to test for some accessibility features, which were working in my code just didn't confirm visually) so I assume this is minor and I just didn't have my head fully in front-end land at the time.





Experience and Goals Interview [Operating Principle] - Feedback was lack of signal in highlighting having worked on large impact projects with large amount of contributors.





I am fairly certain the last non technical part was the reason I did not proceed. I get that they have their guidelines, but being someone who's had plenty of experience literally building out entire products for startups, and working in a somewhat mid-sized org as well, this basically felt like a screw you to people who don't already come from big tech companies. Like, it's either I literally lie about how large the team sizes were and how huge the things I was working on was, or fail because the only 'large impact' things I've worked on were for 'small' companies.





It just feels like such a cheap way to fail when I've literally demonstrated almost perfectly the level of technical expertise you're looking for, only to be rejected because I haven't already worked for a company of your size. If you're not even going to give a chance for people new to that size of org to grow and learn from you, then you might as well have rejected me straight from looking at my resume.





Guess the moral of the story is, if you don't come from big tech and are interviewing with Stripe, just lie about the size of the teams/contributors and projects you've worked on. Don't even bother trying to highlight startup experience since no matter how important your work was there it doesn't count since it wasn't serving millions of users.