Competing offers: Microsoft vs Elastic
Hello all.
I am a full-stack software engineer with 3.5 YOE (2 in Amazon) based in Ireland.
I live quite far from Dublin (2+ hours each way).
I have 2 offers from Elastic and Microsoft as below.
Which would you go for and why? I think the work at Elastic would be more fun but the money is better at Microsoft so I'm torn.
Elastic
Software Engineer II
Fully Remote
Total per year
$104K
Level
2
Base
$86K
Total stock grant
$17.5K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
3 Years
Microsoft
Software Engineer 2 (61)
Dublin - 1/2 days in office
Total per year
$130K
Level
61
Base
$86K
Total stock grant
$27.5K
Bonus
$16K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
3 Years
facebooksupersuserSoftware Engineer 4 hours ago
Whatever offer you take, I didn't think a 2 hour commute is a great use of your time. Whatever you choose, I'd suggest you make whatever adjustments you need to keep your work life balance intact.
4
