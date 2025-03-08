b₹ in
L6 TPM Salary In Google Singapore
I’m finishing the interview process for L6 TPM in Google/GGN team. The job is interesting and challenging. I’ve lived 15+ years as expats in South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and India.
What is the salary range for L6, people manager TPM roles in Singapore? And for a single family (Kid at 4th Grade) what’s the cost of living in Singapore?
My TC for Google India (in ~USD)
Base : $100K
Bonus: $20K
RSU: $120K
TC: $240K
YOE: 17+ years
