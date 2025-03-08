L6 TPM Salary In Google Singapore

I’m finishing the interview process for L6 TPM in Google/GGN team. The job is interesting and challenging. I’ve lived 15+ years as expats in South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and India.





What is the salary range for L6, people manager TPM roles in Singapore? And for a single family (Kid at 4th Grade) what’s the cost of living in Singapore?





My TC for Google India (in ~USD)

Base : $100K

Bonus: $20K

RSU: $120K

TC: $240K

YOE: 17+ years