Backend Opportunities in London

Hi folks,

I am actively looking for backend roles in London. Need suggestions from the community on optimizing the process.

What I want is below:

1. A role equivalent to an E5 in Meta or L5 in Google.

2. Want to work on large scale systems.





Questions:

1. What companies do you think fit the bill (apart from the 2 mentioned above)?

2. How is the hiring culture in UK? Do referrals work best or applying on LinkedIn is enough?

3. How accurant do you think is the compensation data here in your one person opinion?



