Junior software engineer

Hi everyone,
I'm fresh graduated software engineer. After graduation I kanda feel lost I don't know what should I do and what should develop, I just know the basics in programming languages. I like coding and management but I don't know what side to develop and improve.
I'm looking for help any advise could help, if you know any website / certification / studies that could help me and guide me I'll be very thankfull.
Thanks in advance.
mctang719Software Engineer
Pure discipline will get you to senior level at most companies today. However, to excel at senior and beyond levels, you will need to develop a real passion in something more specific, distributed infrastructure, frontend development, fast to market e2e products and etc. Tbh, many of us, myself too, got into software because of the pay and were lucky enough to have the resources (college) needed to get there. If I were you, I would get into pure discipline mode, aka nail leetcode and system design interviews, to get into a bigger tech company that has a lot of exposure to different technologies and start from there to see what you like more.
4
