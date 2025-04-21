Should I wait for Oracle OCI to reopen offer or start interview prep again?

I recently cleared all rounds for an IC4 role at Oracle OCI. The offer was made with a 1-month joining expectation, but due to a 2-month notice period at my end, I couldn’t join by May-end.

The hiring manager said the offer can't be extended due to FY closure, but mentioned they may reopen the same offer in June/July (same comp, no re-interview needed) if headcount opens up.

Now I’m unsure whether I should:

Wait and hope Oracle reopens it in a couple of months

Or start preparing again (DSA + system design) and explore new opportunities

10.5 YOE | Backend/Platform dev | Remote flexibility is important to me.

Would really appreciate thoughts from anyone who's been in a similar spot.