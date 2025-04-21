KG007 in
Should I wait for Oracle OCI to reopen offer or start interview prep again?
I recently cleared all rounds for an IC4 role at Oracle OCI. The offer was made with a 1-month joining expectation, but due to a 2-month notice period at my end, I couldn’t join by May-end.
The hiring manager said the offer can't be extended due to FY closure, but mentioned they may reopen the same offer in June/July (same comp, no re-interview needed) if headcount opens up.
Now I’m unsure whether I should:
- Wait and hope Oracle reopens it in a couple of months
- Or start preparing again (DSA + system design) and explore new opportunities
10.5 YOE | Backend/Platform dev | Remote flexibility is important to me.
Would really appreciate thoughts from anyone who's been in a similar spot.
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer
I’d lean toward starting your interview prep again. Even if Oracle comes back, it’s still a maybe, and you don’t want to spend two months waiting when you could be putting yourself in the running for other great roles. Market’s tight, so staying active is probably the safer bet overall.
therasSoftware Engineer
Yeah this is where I’m at too. I’ve seen too many “we’ll circle back” promises fall through, even from good companies. Doesn’t mean Oracle won’t come back, but if they do and you’ve got other offers cooking, you’re in a much stronger position to decide what’s best. No harm in prepping while you wait.
