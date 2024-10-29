undertone in
The hard truth: Americans don’t trust the news media
Bezos just posted a column on The Washington Post: https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2024/10/28/jeff-bezos-washington-post-trust/
Generally agree too, Americans really do not trust the media. Kinda why we trust random Redditors more so than a NY Times.
normandy_l
I’m on the fence about this. Yeah, traditional media is struggling to keep people’s attention, and trust in news is at a low. But editorial pages and newsrooms have always been separate—like, The Wall Street Journal hasn’t endorsed a candidate since 1928, though their editorial board leans conservative. Same with The Washington Post, which is left-leaning and lets its editorial board speak freely. With Musk turning X into a pay-to-play MAGA hub, I don’t see an issue with a newspaper’s opinion section endorsing a candidate based on merit.
Jookim
You’re in a bubble. Get help.
