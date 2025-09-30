How many years to go from entry-level to Senior Engineer?

I recently graduated and started my career in software engineering. Thankfully, I was able to land a job straight out of college, which I know is crazy considering how bad the market is right now especially for entry level.





That being said, now that I've actually got my foot in the door, I've been thinking more and more about my longer term career path and optimizing my route up the ladder.





I don't particularly care about getting much further than Senior. I just want to get to a career level as fast as possible and then coast for the rest of my career lol. How long did it take you guys, and did it require more external promotions by job-hopping or staying longer at these companies to get those internal promos?





Thanks in advance!