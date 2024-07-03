A in
Amazon L6 Sr. PM non-tech offer
TC: 185,000$ (no breakdown yet)
Company: Amazon
Position: L6 Sr Program Manager non-tech
Location: Seattle
YOE: +8 with MBA.
Is this good? Room for more?
nasa29Business Administration & Management at New York Universtity
I have heard it varies from business to business. Is this AWS?
