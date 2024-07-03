A in  
Program Manager  

Amazon L6 Sr. PM non-tech offer

TC: 185,000$ (no breakdown yet)

Company: Amazon

Position: L6 Sr Program Manager non-tech

Location: Seattle

YOE: +8 with MBA.


Is this good? Room for more?


Amazon
Sr Program Manager
Seattle
Total per year
$185K
Level
L6
Base
$185K
Total stock grant
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
8 Years
dudeauk22Program Manager  
Horrible offer that too for Seattle. You need to know breakdown - base, sign on bonus (if any ) , equity (RSU)
Generally the base salary for L6 is in $160-$180 range.
7
nasa29Business Administration & Management at New York Universtity 
I have heard it varies from business to business. Is this AWS?

