Go wide or go narrow in learning skills
tech is diverse, i cannot learn everything
assume if wanna go CTO path from my Front end web stack position, how should i approach my skillset roadmap?
moomieData Scientist
T shape. Find something you like/the company needs, and go super in depth on it, while also being valuable at other things. I know a guy who's a super good full stack dev, but he's also REALLY good at docker/Kubernetes. He can easily make full stack applications, but more importantly everyone on the team defaults to him for docker/Kubernetes, which makes him very difficult to replace
rikiWeb Development (Front-End)
believe it or not, i got this exact T shape advice from my senior manager 1 on 1
