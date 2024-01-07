jacksonjames88 in
Do you feel the market for front end engineers is over-saturated?
I ask as my 2023 interview experiences were pretty awful, and through it + speaking with others, it seems like an over-saturated market. Likewise, I'm thinking of diversifying to be more full-stack so that I have more market-ability (now employed).
I know that there will always be a market for people who do their jobs well, and 2023 was indeed a perfect storm, but what are your thoughts on the above?
4
6902
Sort by:
15
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,502
Web isn't going away. People saying frontend is over don't know or want to understand the changing web environment or demand.