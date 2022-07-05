farfaraway3 in
Tech x Climate Change
Did you know that Stripe, Meta, Alphabet, Shopify, and McKinsey are collaborating to invest almost $1bn in carbon removal technologies?
The market for removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere is expanding rapidly and we're likely going to see more and more traditional tech companies making these strategic investments.
Would you work for a clima-tech company?
qwertyCoderSoftware Engineer at Amazon
I just watched this documentary on Netflix on the science behind climate change and how little time we have left to reverse it: https://www.netflix.com/title/81336476 Quite grim to say the least. I am inspired to do more regarding climate change. That said there are a lot of initiatives within companies to explore. I know Google and Amazon have some teams around it I need to look into.
