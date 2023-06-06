19g6vl27sqrb6 in
Why are Levels.fyi servers so slow
Takes so much longer to load posts im in. Makes the experience so much more annoying compared to blind and fishbowl :/
2
1218
Sort by:
ZaheerFounder
Hey which part is slow specifically? Do you mean loading comments in a single thread or loading all threads in your feed?
19g6vl27sqrb6iOS Engineer
When I click into a post from my notifications it take a beat to load. Definitely feels slower than clicking on notifications inside fishbowl.
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,454