19g6vl27sqrb6 in  
iOS Engineer  

Why are Levels.fyi servers so slow

Takes so much longer to load posts im in. Makes the experience so much more annoying compared to blind and fishbowl :/
2
1218
Sort by:
ZaheerFounder  
Hey which part is slow specifically? Do you mean loading comments in a single thread or loading all threads in your feed?
19g6vl27sqrb6iOS Engineer  
When I click into a post from my notifications it take a beat to load. Definitely feels slower than clicking on notifications inside fishbowl.

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,454