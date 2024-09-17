maidaaah in
CodeSignal Interview
Has anyone ever had an interview conducted through CodeSignal? I normally get take home assignments but im being asked for a proctored interview where the I will be given the company's data and i will have to answer questions using SQL. The interviewer will be on zoom and also monitoring my work on CodeSignal/
I've never done this before so if anyone here has - I would appreciate some pointers.
PolestarFanSoftware Engineer
Is this for Anthropic? If so, I found these tips really helpful when I interviewed with them: 1. While you can't go to the next level without passing previous levels, there is a summary of all 4 levels. I would suggest reading through the summary so you know what's coming up next. 2. There's not really any algo involved. You just need to be really good and fast at brute-force coding and debugging. 3. Silly mistakes and typos (e.g. messing up variable names) can really cost you, especially if you're using a very permissive language like Python, which allows these things to slip through. 4. There are about 40+ test cases in total. 5. There's a LOT of text. You won't have time to read through every single word or even every sentence. But the problem is not complicated, so you'll just have to skim through it and start coding, and wing it as you go along.
PolestarFanSoftware Engineer
I did not end up passing the interview, but I can't remember where I slipped up, it was a while ago
