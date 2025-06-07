lucygranger in
Behavioral Rounds Are Way Harder Than I Expected
I believe I have solid stories, but I keep bombing behavioral rounds.
Any tips on how to structure L&D answers in a way that actually will actually get me offers?
bruceeProduct Manager 18 hours ago
Personally what helped me was learning what recruiters are trained to look for in L&D rounds. 1.Can you take initiative without being told? 2..Can you admit mistakes without deflecting? 3. Can you push through resistance? When you prep, shape your behavioral stories in a way that is specific, precise, shows that you can make quick decisions, and how much you have grown from your experiences. Mock and use resources like Product Alliance to tailor your approach, for each loop.
