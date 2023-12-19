DoraTheExplorer in
How much can I expect to be paid as a new-grad (Master’s degree from a uni in the Top10 in US)Associate Product Designer
I'm a Master's student in HCI which is ranked pretty well in the United States. I'm graduating in May 2024, how much can I expect to be paid as an Associate-level Product Designer? I have worked a few internships before.
1
2105
Sort by:
ZTrope90Product Designer
Probably between low end I'd say like $90k, maybe up to $180k if the company pays super well.
About
Public
Product Designer
Members
4,670