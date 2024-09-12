E A in
Poll
Just started my career
Very worried AI will take my job, I have a Masters in CS and bachelors in Economics. I am considering a 2nd Masters. What do you recommend? The goal is to be AI resilient so I can save for retirement and help my parents.
Also appreciate advice on what jobs to aim for now/build a career in so I am more secure
Closed
504 participants
20
6291
Sort by:
flapperjackSecurity
Leverage AI as a tool to enhance your work rather than looking at it as competition. Degrees in emerging tech are rarely better than hands on experience
17
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,578