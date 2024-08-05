nootka in
Do Msft engineers ever work on mac and with unix systems?
I'm thinking of exploring roles at msft but haven't used windows in 10 years and I'm afraid it will be too much friction that will affect my satisfaction with the job. Are there any orgs or products that may allow macs and working with unix-based stuff?
28yoe, currently working in infra
ursinesageSoftware Engineer
My team is 50/50 Windows and Mac’s. A common ask for web engineers since I’ve been here.
nootkaSoftware Engineer
Interesting. What tech stack would that be?
