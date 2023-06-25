Product Manager Role (Non-tech background)

Hi Everyone,





I'm an English Master's student planning to transition to Product Management. Here are some of my concerns/questions-- i'd love any sort of feedback!





(1) I have 1 year till I graduate. How do I leverage my English degree to transition to PM since I have no PM experience?





(2) What sort of tech skills do I need? What particular softwares will be most useful to learn in the year?





(3) Have you heard of APM programs (such as Google, Amazon) take in non-tech people?





(4) People are generally against PM certifications, but I have no experience and my degree is non-tech as well. Is there a certification I could do that would help, even somewhat?





(5) Just any other tips and tricks to get my foot in the door.





I've read a lot of posts like my own, and I know the general response people have. Honestly, I'm just looking for someone to guide me since I feel like a headless chicken at the moment. Basically I have 1 year to prepare myself for applying to PM jobs, and would like to know the best way to approach the year.





Thank you for your time :) !