Yang Zhou in
10 Common Symptoms of Unreadable Code
3
2332
Sort by:
o2coamaoSoftware Engineer
Write comments and save yourself the headache when you return from break trying to decode what you wrote
lPoh6mruSaSoftware Engineer
Someone else on the article said this and I agree with your statement and theirs. Comment for yourself and the code should speak for itself... -- There is no reason to document what the code is doing or how the code is doing something. There may be a good reason to document why is the code doing this -
About
Public
Software Engineering Manager
Members
10,527