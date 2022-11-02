Yang Zhou in  
Software Engineer  

10 Common Symptoms of Unreadable Code

https://medium.com/techtofreedom/10-common-symptoms-of-unreadable-code-637d38ac1e2

3
2332
o2coamaoSoftware Engineer  
Write comments and save yourself the headache when you return from break trying to decode what you wrote
lPoh6mruSaSoftware Engineer  
Someone else on the article said this and I agree with your statement and theirs. Comment for yourself and the code should speak for itself... -- There is no reason to document what the code is doing or how the code is doing something. There may be a good reason to document why is the code doing this -

