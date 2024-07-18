dLat in
Is job market gonna get better? I’m not a software engineer yet, so should go for it
I'm 17, senior in high school. Should I still study Computer Science? I have a deep patio for tech. Im not going just for the money. I have 2 years of experience. I know Html, css and js. Currently im interested in back end. I would be blessed if anybody responds.
If you have a deep passion for CS, you will find a job. Backend engineering is not going anywhere and can only grow in demand. A common fear is AI replacing software engineering jobs, which might be justified if all you need is small feature additions or simple data analysis. The ability to understand large codebases and be able to architect new solutions is something that will always require a human behind the screen, even if it's just for blaming responsibility. I'd say if you have a passion for this field you will eventually study it one way or another, so you may as well get a degree for it!
Thanks for the advice
