Data management careers in Accenture
How much coding experience is needed for data management careers in Accenture? Is Accenture culture stressful or lead to burnout ?
Comparatively I have heard positive comments about Accenture in comparison to other consulting.
Do they pay well?
aroguesweSoftware Engineer at Accenture
1- It is consulting so for the most part, it depends. You can be a **project manager** on a **data management** project which wouldn't require you to know how to code. Regardless, being okay at SQL is a career booster if you want any work or title that has the word "Data" in it. Still, for the most part, in the USA at least, most CL9(Consultant) or above are technically team leads, technical leads, program or project managers. You will likely have a team somewhere else doing the actual data work. You would mostly need them to get the work done on-time, on-budget and meeting clients expectations. 2- Accenture culture itself will never lead to burnouts. That's also the case in general for consulting. However, whether you want to set yourself on fire on Sunday night just thinking about your workload on Monday morning heavily depends on 3 key things: your project/client, your manager, your abilities(both hard skills and soft skills). For the most part the first two will dictate if your time at ACN leads to burnout or remains sustainable. Pick your project(poison) wisely... if you can! 3- Pay is bottom of the well here. I have yet to meet anyone who couldn't have earned 50% or more in industry or at least 20% more at another consulting firm. As a consulant in NYC, you may start at $115-130k(pushing it). If you need training, some place to acquire skills while earning a living, and hopefully some challenging work, come on in. We have plenty of room for you. However, if you are looking to good pay, I don't think this is the place until you make Director and above. That's where the real dough starts rolling in. Those positions are mostly saved for ACN lifers. I have yet to meet one who was not 18+ years in... Does not mean they do not exist! Most people CL6 and above are making pennies compared to what they would earn in Industry or comparable to other firms. If you want top dollars, bring skills and bring competing offers to match it. If they want you bad enough, they will pay you and you only top dollars. So it is not impossible to people to do the same work but have drastic pays here because some people know how to work the system. The game is often to "boomerang." You leave and then come back with a 50% salary increase or more two years later. If they want you back, they will match or even give a raise above that to get you to come back. ... that's enough writing for one evening! Good Luck! I hope to see you in here!
