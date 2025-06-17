Getting interview ready while working full-time

Help, I'm exhausted. I’m working 9–6 and prepping 7–11. On weekends, I do mocks. I’ve been doing this for two months.





I know the market's competitive and I have to be sharp if I want to get a good offer, but I'm getting fried. How are people balancing this without burning out?





It feels like unless you’re actively looping or prepping, you’re falling behind. But the cost on my body is too much.





What helped you find that balance? And if you landed a FAANG offer recently, how much were you actually prepping behind the scenes