intership help

I am a college student majoring in computer information systems, as a junior, i need help with building my networking tactics and landing a internship come 2025. I have already worked a internship as a Web developer at a company called HYPE. My dream is to be working for Microsoft or Amazon or any major tech company. Any advice or directions is well needed. Thank you in advanced.
Having an internship on your resume already is a big plus for sure, but if you want to get into FAANG then my best recommendations for networking would be to try and go to network with people who are either former FAANG interns to ask how they did it, or FAANG new grads who might be able to get you info on who the recruiters supporting each role are. If you don't know anyone that fits these criteria personally, I would recommend going on LinkedIn and searching your school's LinkedIn page to find alumni that graduated within recent years and search for the companies that you're trying to land internships at. This, or you can go to the company pages themselves and look for alumni from your school that way. Best of luck!
