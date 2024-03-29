confused and not happy

Naidu in
Hi all, I am not really happy in my current role in terms of work. But the pay is good and I literally dont work on anything for most days.
What do you think I should do? I am in Data Analysis stream and have forgot most of the things as in what i learnt before joining this role.
Imo this is an excellent position to be in to grind leetcode and system design and prepare for interviews really well (all while getting paid well still!). Additionally/alternatively, as someone else said, focus more of your time and energy into your hobbies :)
The unfortunate part about most jobs like this is that people can’t, or at least don’t feel they can, trade the time for something they actually want to do. They need to be semi-available so they can do errands or browse social media, but they can’t actually enjoy. Instead it just feels like a waste of time (and life), but the pay is there.
