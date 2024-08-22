xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx in
Bizarre data: 4 out of 3 Amz Sec Eng L6s are paid higher than the highest paid Amz Sec Eng L6...?
"Highest paid" Amz L6 Senior Security Engineer is 447k
When I search the data table I can only see 3 Amz L6 Senior Security Engineers: 615k, 530k, 498k
If I remove the word "senior" I get a Amz L6 Security Software Engineer L6 in my 3 results: 630k
So the "max" is almost 200k too low. I thought it might just be for new offers, but filtering for new offers drops the 447k "max" to 426k. Maybe Levels is just botching security titles?
zuhayeerFounder at Levels.fyi
Hi there, this is actually an interesting situation where the first link you sent is specifically for the "Security Engineer" job family within Amazon. While the second link you posted is filtering for Security within the "Software Engineer" job family. So for example, you would see these L6 data points on Amazon's software engineer page if you specifically searched for security like so: https://www.levels.fyi/companies/amazon/salaries/software-engineer?country=254&sortBy=total_compensation&sortOrder=DESC&search=Security+Senior Definitely a bit confusing, and we're working on a bunch of new taxonomy changes that should hopefully help resolve this and show all these data points together. But this is a good catch, and thanks for bringing it up! Feel free to shoot us an email at hello@levels.fyi if you want to dig deeper or provide any other feedback.
