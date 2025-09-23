Deb Biswas in
Team Matching
Recently completed interviews at 2 of the FAANGs and feedback for both of them was positive. I'm at the "team match" stage now. For those who have been through this process, what is the likelihood of getting matched to a team? What happens if no teams are available?
boulderingnerdSoftware Engineer at Expedia
I’ve seen friends get stuck in team match limbo for months. If you’re flexible about team, product area, and location, your odds go way up. Narrow preferences = slower process.
