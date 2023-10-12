noincrement in
Promotion without Compensation
After working 'exceptionally' (as per manager), I am awarded a promotion to a new role Senior Engineer to Staff Engineer, however since was already receiving a good salary they are not able to award more monetary compensation increment at most 5% of base salary.
I am not sure how should I respond to the promotion ? What an average promotion increment one expect on level change ?
Can anything be done here ?
CosmicWanderer42Product Manager
I’m sure that new title is worth more elsewhere.
LowTCBusiness Analyst
Any good format recs to add a promo like this to the resume since the position is so new? Just stack it on top or add a whole new section for it?
