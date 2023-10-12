noincrement in  
Software Engineer at Shipt 

Promotion without Compensation

After working 'exceptionally' (as per manager), I am awarded a promotion to a new role Senior Engineer to Staff Engineer, however since was already receiving a good salary they are not able to award more monetary compensation increment at most 5% of base salary.

I am not sure how should I respond to the promotion ? What an average promotion increment one expect on level change ?

Can anything be done here ?

26
10033
Sort by:
CosmicWanderer42Product Manager  
I’m sure that new title is worth more elsewhere.
44
LowTCBusiness Analyst  
Any good format recs to add a promo like this to the resume since the position is so new? Just stack it on top or add a whole new section for it?
2

About

Public

Tech

Members

691,881