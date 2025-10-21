BByS55 in
Coinbase Remote Work
Does anyone know if working as a Coinbase Software Engineer if your activity is monitored / online status etc?
1
1194
FrankieDaTechnical Program Manager at Amazon
I have a friend in recruiting and they don't know for sure but they said they don't think it's actively monitored like that. Generally, managers aren't going to have specific access to that immediately (as far as I know) and they'd only use that ability if they have cause.
3
