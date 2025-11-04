Suheb Multani in
What’s your experience with remote debugging in large-scale systems: any tips or surprising pitfalls?
When you have to fix problems (bugs or errors) in big systems that are running on servers or cloud environments — not on your personal computer — what challenges have you faced, and what tips do you have for others?
therasSoftware Engineer at Databricks
Remote debugging gets messy fast when multiple services are involved. One thing that’s helped is improving observability. Good logging and tracing saves a ton of time versus SSH-ing into boxes blind. I’ve learned it’s less about “debugging remotely” and more about setting yourself up before things break.
