Remote position as a team lead with GlobalVision Canada in Tunisia vs Microsoft Sde in Ireland
I recently have been contacted by a Canadian company for a remoteTeam lead position . I am currently working with Microsoft. The big idea is to get the new job and return to my home country to work remotely , I will be living a better life with the same amount of money, however I will be risking my residency in ireland and I have no idea about job security with global vision. Any advice?
eightysixerSoftware Engineer 35 min ago
Job security is mostly tied to stable profitability. If they're a publicly traded company, this is easy to dig into; if not, these sorts of questions are very important to ask during the interview process. Anyway this post is confusing to me. You say you're interested in moving to your home country, but then you're concerned that your Irish residency will be at risk. Where do you want to live?
AnisSoftware Engineer 16 min ago
I want to return to Tunisia . However the jobs market is not the same and the pay is less than here. In others if I fail with the new company it is not straightforward to get back to Ireland.
