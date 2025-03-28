pengu in
AI is replacing juniors, so what do we do?
AI is everywhere and I've seen it firsthand through some of my more senior friends at their companies, but juniors aren't being hired at the same rate.
Teams are starting to have an EM, PM, Designer, Staff Eng, and then like 5 Seniors with 0 Juniors. Funny thing is, if you want to be promoted from Senior to Staff, you need to have "mentored" some Juniors 😂
I'm coping using humor here, but I'm actually starting to panic as a new grad eng myself. What do I even do here? I had an internship my junior year summer, did everything I was supposed to do, but didn't get a return offer because of the market and now I'm at a loss.
Any ideas?
19
5216
Sort by:
ResilientPrismSoftware Engineer
I'm much more bearish on the idea that AI is replacing juniors. I think it is mostly due to much a simpler reality of supply and demand. Big tech hired up like crazy during COVID lockdowns when no one could leave their homes. Now that that has ended, there have been post COVID layoffs at big tech and the market has been flooded with experienced senior talent. Hiring managers are thinking "Why hire a junior when I can get an experienced senior, possibly at a discount?" That is the much bigger issue for juniors, IMO. The market will find equilibrium in the long run, but in the short run it is painful for those (both senior and junior) who want to stay in this industry. Don't stress. All negative emotions come from unmet expectations; so adjust your expectations and just keep applying. Instead of applying at 5 places and getting a final interview/offer, expect to apply at 50 or possibly 500 places, get several final interviews that dead end without an offer, and eventually get an offer from one of them. Also, prioritize in-person meetups like programming language user groups and whatnot. You will be surprised what a difference it makes to meet in person. "Yeah, I'm looking for work post graduation." "Oh hey, we have some junior positions open at my company. I'll refer you and get your resume put to the top of the pile." You still need to pass the interview, but referrals will get you more interviews faster, which is the next critical point in the hiring funnel.
28
[deleted]
This comment was deleted.
About
Public
Tech
Members
734,025