AI is replacing juniors, so what do we do?

AI is everywhere and I've seen it firsthand through some of my more senior friends at their companies, but juniors aren't being hired at the same rate.





Teams are starting to have an EM, PM, Designer, Staff Eng, and then like 5 Seniors with 0 Juniors. Funny thing is, if you want to be promoted from Senior to Staff, you need to have "mentored" some Juniors 😂





I'm coping using humor here, but I'm actually starting to panic as a new grad eng myself. What do I even do here? I had an internship my junior year summer, did everything I was supposed to do, but didn't get a return offer because of the market and now I'm at a loss.





Any ideas?