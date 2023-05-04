B D in
Tech / Data Layoff 3yoe
Senior data scientist: laid off from Viasat (software and satellite company) last month.
I can only get interviews from government agencies (with a 20-30% paycut), but not with private industry (with a 30% pay increase). What should I do?
TC: 150k
Location: SoCal
YOE: 3-4
2
1704
eightysixerSoftware Engineer
Get employed first. You always have more options once you have a job, and in a year or two things will get better for us. Consider contract work if you really don't want to touch .gov stuff (I don't blame you). A one year contract might just be enough to ride out the storm. Finally, your job search might have some room for improvement. Make sure your resume highlights the business impact you had in your role(s) - it's not just about skills or tech stacks, connect your work to dollars and cents. Make sure you are applying to a ludicrous number of companies (the response rate for even "good" resumes right now is abysmal, and even worse if you are <5 YOE).
3
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Agreed, the best time to look for a job is while you already have one. You could be making 70-80% of your desired comp... Or you could be making 0%. But in either case, you can still search for a job.
1
