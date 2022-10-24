Daniel in
Databricks Referral
Could someone please refer me to Databrick's new grad SWE position? I interviewed with them a year ago but haven't passed one of the interviews. Seems to be one of the only companies that are hiring right now. Thanks!
bkro031Software Engineer
Why didn't you pass the interview? I think starting there will help make a referral actually count.
A8bczBcwiqSoftware Engineer
Also curious what feedback they might’ve given you.
