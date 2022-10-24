Daniel in  
Computer Science at University of Luxembourg 

Databricks Referral

Could someone please refer me to Databrick's new grad SWE position? I interviewed with them a year ago but haven't passed one of the interviews. Seems to be one of the only companies that are hiring right now. Thanks!

2
3390
bkro031Software Engineer  
Why didn't you pass the interview? I think starting there will help make a referral actually count.
A8bczBcwiqSoftware Engineer  
Also curious what feedback they might’ve given you.

