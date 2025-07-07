Anyone from Scale AI?

With Meta's "acquisition" of Scale AI and their poaching of CEO Alexandr Wang, I've been hearing more and more murmurs about other employees jumping ship, causing some discontentment in the team.





Employees who joined like 4-5 years ago are raking in big cash from the acquisition itself and also from new Meta offers, while recent joiners are losing out on the "startup environment" as Meta makes the company more corporate and the OG managers are all leaving for their new Meta big bucks.





Probably happening across the board at other AI startups that are getting acquired though. Can any of y'all vouch?