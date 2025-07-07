TenuredGeek in
Anyone from Scale AI?
With Meta's "acquisition" of Scale AI and their poaching of CEO Alexandr Wang, I've been hearing more and more murmurs about other employees jumping ship, causing some discontentment in the team.
Employees who joined like 4-5 years ago are raking in big cash from the acquisition itself and also from new Meta offers, while recent joiners are losing out on the "startup environment" as Meta makes the company more corporate and the OG managers are all leaving for their new Meta big bucks.
Probably happening across the board at other AI startups that are getting acquired though. Can any of y'all vouch?
solidorcaSoftware Engineer at Facebook
met some new joiners from Scale recently actually, but haven't heard from them much on what it's like back there. Might have to reach out to them now.
