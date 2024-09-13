OpenAI's valuation doubles in 1 year to $150 billion

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-09-11/openai-fundraising-set-to-vault-startup-s-value-to-150-billion





"OpenAI is in talks to raise $6.5 billion from investors at a valuation of $150 billion, according to people familiar with the situation.





The new valuation, a figure that doesn’t include the money being raised, is significantly higher than the $86 billion valuation from the company’s tender offer earlier this year, and cements its place as one of the most valuable startups in the world."





Can't wait to see the new offers posted here after this news lol