Career advice

I am having 10 years of experience in frontend development also have some experience in backend. I work in service based company. I feel I need a lot work to do to become best in field to land a job in product based companies. Is this right time to think that I can start from fundamentals and go to that next level? 

Stanislav TarasenkoSoftware Engineering Manager  
Hi! I have 12+ YOE and sometimes I feel like I want to learn some gaps 😀 this is absolutely fine.
If you want, I could help you with backend development PDP.
stanislaw.tarasenko@gmail.com
