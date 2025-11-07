Beginner Tips for Negotiating Your First Tech Offer Using Levels.fyi Data

Negotiating your first tech job offer can feel intimidating — especially if you’re new to the industry or unsure about what’s “standard” compensation. Levels.fyi is an amazing resource because it provides real-world data on salaries, bonuses, and total compensation across companies, roles, and levels.





I’d love to hear from the community about strategies and tips for leveraging this data effectively when negotiating your first offer.





Some points to guide the discussion:





Interpreting Levels.fyi Data: How do you decide which numbers are relevant for your role, level, and location?





How to Bring it Up: Best ways to reference salary data during negotiations without sounding confrontational.





Considering the Whole Package: Beyond base salary — how do you weigh equity, signing bonuses, relocation, and perks?





Confidence & Mindset: How do you approach negotiations as a beginner while staying professional and assertive?





Practical Examples: Any sample scripts or real experiences of using Levels.fyi to negotiate your first tech offer?





I’m especially curious about lessons learned from first-time negotiations — what worked, what didn’t, and how others interpreted the data to their advantage.





For those who’ve done it before, what beginner-friendly advice would you give someone using Levels.fyi data to negotiate their first tech offer?