Resume Review for SDE 2 position
Hi Community, can you please have a look at the attached resume and drop your thoughts / suggestions / reviews. I am looking for a job switch for SDE 2 / L4 positions.
Regards.
internaltransferRecruiter at Google
For ~3 YOE, the experience section reads great, but I’d simplify the tech stack. Right now it looks a bit like a laundry list. Group tools by relevance or project type, and maybe bold only the key ones (React, Node, Postgres, AWS). It’ll make it much easier to scan and remember.
PrathamSoftware Engineer
Thanks, let me make these changes. Just a little question, can you tell me if this resume is worth shortlisting in good tech companies for matching positions.
