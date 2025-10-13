Murtaza in
Confused on career
I’ve been researching different career paths, and I chose computer science because I genuinely enjoy it. However, based on everything ive seen software engineering might eventually be replaced by AI, so I’ve also been considering cybersecurity. The problem is that cybersecurity salaries are so low, people have made videos how they live paycheck to paycheck with cybersecurity . I then looked into AI as a career, but it seems like most roles require a master’s degree or a high level of specialization. Just so confused on what to do. Thinking of switching to a different engineering dgree which i know i will not enjoy but the money is more likely there. Can someone more knowledgeable please help.
boulderingnerdSoftware Engineer at Expedia
If you genuinely enjoy computer science, I wouldn't worry too much about AI. Maybe 5 years down the line it might be a difficult suggestion to start studying computer science, depending on how AI progresses, but AI as it is right now isn't your biggest problem. Shopify and Cloudflare recently announced they're planning on hiring more interns than ever specifically because younger minds seem to be more open to use AI and more creative in how they use it, leading to higher levels of productivity. As long as you keep up with using AI as a tool, I think you'll be fine. Especially if it's something you actually enjoy.
