Confused on career

I’ve been researching different career paths, and I chose computer science because I genuinely enjoy it. However, based on everything ive seen software engineering might eventually be replaced by AI, so I’ve also been considering cybersecurity. The problem is that cybersecurity salaries are so low, people have made videos how they live paycheck to paycheck with cybersecurity . I then looked into AI as a career, but it seems like most roles require a master’s degree or a high level of specialization. Just so confused on what to do. Thinking of switching to a different engineering dgree which i know i will not enjoy but the money is more likely there. Can someone more knowledgeable please help.

