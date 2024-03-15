GoingGood in
Poll
Base Salary or equity in seed stage startup
As a freelancer working In seed stage startup should i go for equity or salary
Closed
95 participants
3
1352
Sort by:
1
johnanahnSoftware Engineer
Cash is king. As you get more into the job too, you could negotiate an additional equity grant later on if you think the company stands a chance of doing well. But unless you're a gambler, I'd prefer the base salary in this situation.
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,523
"The Bureau of Labor and Statistics (BLS) reports that approximately 20% of new businesses fail during the first two years of opening, 45% during the first five years, and 65% during the first 10 years. Only 25% of new businesses make it to 15 years or more." - Why 45% of small businesses fail during the first 5 years?
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/why-45-small-businesses-fail-during-first-5-years-mikadze-struk?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_android&utm_campaign=share_via