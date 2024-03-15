GoingGood in  
 

Base Salary or equity in seed stage startup

As a freelancer working In seed stage startup should i go for equity or salary

JMoriartyComputer Science  
Get paid for your work.

"The Bureau of Labor and Statistics (BLS) reports that approximately 20% of new businesses fail during the first two years of opening, 45% during the first five years, and 65% during the first 10 years. Only 25% of new businesses make it to 15 years or more." - Why 45% of small businesses fail during the first 5 years?
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/why-45-small-businesses-fail-during-first-5-years-mikadze-struk?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_android&utm_campaign=share_via
johnanahnSoftware Engineer  
Cash is king. As you get more into the job too, you could negotiate an additional equity grant later on if you think the company stands a chance of doing well. But unless you're a gambler, I'd prefer the base salary in this situation.

